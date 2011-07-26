Redskins futures of McNabb, Haynesworth remain in limbo

Published: Jul 26, 2011 at 02:52 PM

The Washington Redskins welcomed old players back Tuesday and reached out to some new ones, the start of a frenetic week for a last-place team trying to rebuild itself in a compressed timeframe.

Yet, in one sense, nothing changed during the 4 1/2-month lockout. Marquee disappointments-turned-distractions Donovan McNabb and Albert Haynesworth were still on the roster -- still a pair of simmering, tiresome issues that needed to be resolved.

Washington is looking to revamp its defensive line, sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, and Cullen Jenkins and Barry Cofield are top targets.

Should the Redskins land either of those players, it's all the more likely that Haynesworth will be released or traded for anything the Redskins can get. Jenkins could command up to $7 million to $8 million per season, and Cofield could come in at around $5 million per season.

McNabb is a top option for the Minnesota Vikings, a source with knowledge of the situation told La Canfora. The Redskins could receive a nominal draft pick for McNabb, sources said, but his contract would have to be greatly restructured.

Minnesota has long been where McNabb has most wanted to go, and he has a strong relationship with coach Leslie Frazier, but the financial situation could be tight. Also, the quarterback market could be largely resolved by the weekend, making time of the essence.

Neither McNabb nor Haynesworth was among the early arrivals, hardly a surprise given the lingering acrimony from last season. McNabb was benched twice by coach Mike Shanahan and demoted to third-string for the final three games, while Haynesworth feuded often with the coach and was suspended for the final four games.

The lockout meant Shanahan couldn't trade or release either player until this week. Now, with time running short, the Redskins had little leverage to strike a deal because other teams know the team has wanted to be rid of both. McNabb and Haynesworth will be required to report when training camp opens Thursday if they're still part of the team, an awkward and potentially divisive reunion for an organization trying to move forward.

"With Donovan, I don't know what's going to happen with that situation," Beck said. "There's no telling. I'm sure they have a plan."

Even if Shanahan and general manager Bruce Allen were willing to divulge the plan, they were too busy to spend any time talking about it. They were working the phones to start the process of signing draft picks and undrafted rookies. Tuesday was also the day that teams could begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents, although those players can't be formally sign until Friday afternoon.

The Redskins' other free agents include Rex Grossman, Carlos Rogers and Rocky McIntosh. The team needs to address most positions on both sides of the ball, with right tackle, running back, receiver, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, and quarterback all potential departments to shop for when a 6-10 team makes a trip to the free agent store.

"With this whole free agency opening up, it's going to be crazy," Beck said. "Our team's going to look different. I don't think it's a secret that we're going to be bringing guys in to compete. I know my position, there's going to be guys coming in. Could be one, could be two, you just never know. It's all about putting together the best team you can."

Beck will face scrutiny like never before, having made the climb from obscure backup to co-favorite for the starting quarterback job despite the fact he hasn't taken a snap in a regular season game since he was a rookie in 2007.

Shanahan effusively praised Beck after signing him a year ago, and Beck was proactive during the lockout -- arranging throwing sessions with receivers and teaching the play book to the rookies during the player-organized minicamps.

"He's been basically showing countless effort to be out there and do the work," Armstrong said. "He's flown in from California time and time again to throw routes. I almost had to ignore his phone calls and text messages. Always he wants to throw."

Beck said he didn't know many details of the lockout-ending agreement because he doesn't have cable television in his house, but he knew enough to make a beeline for Redskins Park on Monday soon after the deal was announced. He wasn't allowed in because the security guard didn't recognize him. Plus, he was a day early.

The Redskins are expected to re-sign Grossman to compete with Beck in what promises to be the No. 1 story of camp -- assuming McNabb and Haynesworth have moved on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

