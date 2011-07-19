Redskins, Eagles expected to be among free-agent spenders

Once the lockout ends and free agency gets underway, which team will make the biggest splash on the open market?
- Pat Kirwan NFL.com
Redskins have motivation to be aggressive
To make a big splash in free agency this year a team must have the salary cap space and the cash to be a player. An organization will also need a dealmaker who can move at lightning speed in order to get things done.
</table> I can't help but think [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) general manager Bruce Allen and coach Mike Shanahan are going after a number of quality free agents. Right now, they are behind the [Philadelphia Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI), [New York Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) and [Dallas Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) when it comes to talent and that's enough motivation to make a splash.
The Seahawks demonstrated they were willing to work hard to turn the roster over a year ago under Pete Carroll and will probably be back at it again this time around.
- Jason La Canfora NFL Network
Redskins could get frustrated
The Redskins will make every attempt to do so, but I have a feeling they'll miss out on many of their top targets.
I honestly feel the best moves made -- the best splash possible -- will come from the teams that keep their own guys. If the Jets can retain Santonio Holmes and Antonio Cromartie, say, or the Ravens keep Marshal Yanda and Dawan Landry, then to me, under these lockout circumstances, that's a home run.
The Texans, if they land a Nnamdi Asomugha, and pair him with a quality safety, they could end up being winners, perhaps making the moves that finally put them over the top.
And the Eagles have some lofty goals as well. Plucking a Ray Edwards that would help their cause. As would adding Reggie Bush and Albert Haynesworth should they be released. Perhaps even a corner like Ike Taylor, well, that would be quite a haul, would it not?
- Steve Wyche NFL.com
Work to do in Denver
In terms of the biggest splash -- name-wise -- it could be the Texans should they pony up for Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, the prize free agent. In terms of the busiest teams, it could be the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and a handful of other franchises that need to re-sign their own free agents.
The team that could be very busy as far as player movement is the Broncos. They could deal quarterback Kyle Orton and will also be at the front of the line to sign free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams, who would be reunited with coach John Fox. They must also add at least two defensive tackles and might very well be in play for the Seahawks' Brandon Mebane and/or the Giants' Barry Cofield.
- Dave Dameshek NFL.com
Taking talents to South Beach
If you're looking for a team to make a splash, it makes sense to go with the one that used to have Flipper jumping around in a water tank at their stadium. There are obviously a lot of teams out there flush with loot, but I have a hunch the winner of Extreme Makeover: NFL Edition will be the Dolphins.
Considering Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams are likely gone, GM Jeff Ireland will be looking to add some lightning to go along with the rookie thunder he drafted in Kansas State RB Daniel Thomas. Ahmad Bradshaw, DeAngelo Williams or Darren Sproles would all be nice fits.
Coach Tony Sparano has indicated he's content with Chad Henne at quarterback … but what's he supposed to say? Vince Young would an interesting gamble -- and 180-degree change-of-pace QB from Henne for a team that hasn't been shy about taking an unorthodox approach to offense (see: Wildcat).
Maybe the most significant potential addition, though, could be guard Logan Mankins. If the Dolphins were able to put Mankins in between Jake Long and rookie Mike Pouncey on the left side of their line, even I could run for 1,000 yards. Unfortunately, turquoise doesn't agree with my coloring.
- Adam Rank NFL.com
Eagles will make title push
Daniel Snyder probably cannot wait to start throwing his money away on free agency, but the team that will make the biggest impact will be the Redskins' NFC East counterpart, the Eagles.
The Eagles need to upgrade at cornerback. Do they pull the trigger on a deal to send Kevin Kolb to Arizona for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie? Do they jump in on Nnamdi Asomugha? Perhaps Ike Taylor? What the Eagles do about their cornerback situation will impact the rest of the teams that need help at corner, like the Texans.
The Eagles have also been linked to Plaxico Burress, and there's a need for a pass rusher.
The bottom line is that the Eagles believe that they are close, so look for them to be very active once free agency begins.