Redskins, Eagles expected to be among free-agent spenders



Dave Dameshek NFL.com

Taking talents to South Beach

If you're looking for a team to make a splash, it makes sense to go with the one that used to have Flipper jumping around in a water tank at their stadium. There are obviously a lot of teams out there flush with loot, but I have a hunch the winner of Extreme Makeover: NFL Edition will be the Dolphins.

Considering Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams are likely gone, GM Jeff Ireland will be looking to add some lightning to go along with the rookie thunder he drafted in Kansas State RB Daniel Thomas. Ahmad Bradshaw, DeAngelo Williams or Darren Sproles would all be nice fits.

Coach Tony Sparano has indicated he's content with Chad Henne at quarterback … but what's he supposed to say? Vince Young would an interesting gamble -- and 180-degree change-of-pace QB from Henne for a team that hasn't been shy about taking an unorthodox approach to offense (see: Wildcat).