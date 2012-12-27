Redskins dominate Cowboys in national popularity poll

Obviously, many balk at the distinction. The title alone -- an NFL Films creation from the 1970s -- has generated as much debate as it has compliance among the masses, especially heading into Week 17.
An ESPN.com poll this week has asked readers if they'd like to see the Cowboys or the Washington Redskins prevail in Sunday night's winner-take-all bout for the NFC East title.
As of this writing, 73 percent of respondents picked the Redskins over the Cowboys. Nationally, no less than 49 of 50 states have sided with Robert Griffin III and friends. Texas, predictably, is the lone holdout, but the Cowboys squeaked out just 55 percent of the vote in their home state.
Ouch.