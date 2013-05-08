Redskins, Cowboys, Colts set at backup QB; Falcons in trouble



Jason Smith NFL.com

Cowboys wouldn't miss a beat with Orton under center

In an ideal situation, a "great" backup quarterback is someone who has previously started, has had a degree of success and has been in the league long enough to have seen everything. That way, if he's thrust into an active playing role, the team's fortunes don't immediately take a tumble.

There are two situations in the league right now that fall under the "best" category. The best current backup plan belongs to the Dallas Cowboys. Tony Romo is the unquestioned starter, but I don't think the Cowboys would miss a beat if they had to turn to Kyle Orton. In fact, should Romo miss a lot of time, I guarantee you Cowboys fans will say, "Why are we paying Romo that kind of money when Orton's playing just as well?" Remember, in 2010, Jon Kitna stepped in during Romo's absence and nearly matched Romo's statistical production. The Cowboys are built with enough weapons to make it easy on a backup to come in and succeed.

The most enviable backup plan belongs to the Washington Redskins, who have a No. 2 with great potential in Kirk Cousins. Robert Griffin III might have injury issues throughout his career, due to his slight frame, and Cousins has already shown he can come in and light up the scoreboard. I wouldn't be surprised if Cousins sees regular action on a yearly basis -- i.e., coming in during a few games and starting one or two. And if Cousins continues to play well? Washington can either keep him or trade him to a quarterback-hungry team -- and likely recoup a second-round draft pick.