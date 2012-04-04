Redskins coach Shanahan brushes off McNabb's jabs

We were treated last week to a Donovan McNabb filibuster that dropped the former NFL quarterback back on the radar for all the wrong reasons.
McNabb's primary target was Mike Shanahan, whom the quarterback failed to get along with in Washington in 2010. McNabb told ESPN's "First Take" that if when the Redskins select Robert Griffin III in this month's draft, it will mark the beginning of the end for the Baylor quarterback. McNabb sees unusual gifts in RG3 but says Shanahan -- far from being a QB whisperer in his eyes -- will squeeze the young signal-caller into a failed offensive scheme instead of molding the attack to his talents.
Shanahan isn't taking the bait.
"I'd like to let the statistics speak for themselves," Shanahan told The Washington Post this week, per ProFootballTalk.com. "I think I can take the high road."
Shanahan has failed to develop a franchise quarterback in Washington, but that hasn't scared off RG3, who denied a recent invitation to work out for the Colts and appears content at the prospect of playing under the Redskins' veteran coach.
Before we sell Shanahan down the river, he deserves a chance to show what he can do with this remarkable talent. If John Elway defined the coach's early career, RG3 might very well define Shanahan's legacy.