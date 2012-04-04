Redskins coach Shanahan brushes off McNabb's jabs

McNabb's primary target was Mike Shanahan, whom the quarterback failed to get along with in Washington in 2010. McNabb told ESPN's "First Take" that if when the Redskins select Robert Griffin III in this month's draft, it will mark the beginning of the end for the Baylor quarterback. McNabb sees unusual gifts in RG3 but says Shanahan -- far from being a QB whisperer in his eyes -- will squeeze the young signal-caller into a failed offensive scheme instead of molding the attack to his talents.