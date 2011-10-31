Redskins CB Hall to start selling 'I Hate Dallas' wristbands

Enter Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall, who's adding a little zest to the otherwise lackluster matchup between the longtime NFC East rivals.
Hall's line of "Hail Yeah I Hate Dallas" silicone wristbands will go on sale Tuesday on his website, giving Redskins fans a chance to proudly express their hatred for their fiercest rival. If that's not enough reason to spend $3.99, a press release says "partial proceeds of sales" will benefit the D.C. Central Kitchen, which feeds the less fortunate throughout the Washington D.C. area.
Redskins fans sure need something to feel good about after being shut out by the Bills on Sunday for their third consecutive loss. Adding ex-Cowboys running back Tashard Choice on Monday probably won't suffice.