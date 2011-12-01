Redskins CB Hall says Jets' Sanchez can get 'confused'

DeAngelo Hall doesn't sound like a man who worries the Redskins will be picked apart by New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez on Sunday at FedEx Field.
Though the Pro Bowl cornerback concedes Sanchez's playoff résumé makes him worthy of respect, Hall doesn't rank him among the stronger players at his position.
"I'd say he's middle of the pack. Definitely not the worst in the league. He's a capable quarterback," Hall told The Washington Post in Thursday's edition. "He's taken them to a couple AFC Championship (Games), so he definitely knows how to win the big games."
Hall said film study reveals a player who can be forced into mistakes.
"He doesn't take as many chances as much as he just gets confused some times," Hall said. "A lot of times he just comes out and stares a receiver down, tries to throw him the ball. He puts it on those guys to make plays. They haven't made as many plays this year as they have in previous years."
There's nothing groundbreaking here from Hall. Jets fans who have watched the QB during his up-and-down season would likely have a similar scouting report (with a few expletives thrown in for good measure).
That said, there's bulletin board material here for Rex Ryan if he chooses to use it. This assuming locker rooms still have bulletin boards.