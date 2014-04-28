Redskins' Brian Orakpo: I have nothing to prove

For now, he'll have to settle for playing this year under the franchise tag. The outside linebacker, however, objected to the notion he has to prove anything to the Redskins' management to earn that extension.
"Oh, I've got to prove myself again, huh? I don't have to prove myself to anybody. I'm already proven in this league," Orakpo said Monday, per The Washington Post. "Like I said, I'm here. I have a great relationship with Coach (Jay) Gruden. I have a great relationship with Bruce Allen, and I have a great relationship with Mr. (Dan) Snyder, and I'm here."
Orakpo is set to make $11.45 million on the tag, coming off a 10-sack, 60-tackle season. The three-time Pro Bowl player is prepared to play out the franchise tag, but he doesn't believe it should have any bearing on whether he deserves a long-term deal.
"I signed my franchise tag," the 27-year-old said. "I'm here. So, play it out, whatever the case may be, I still want something long-term. But I'm not going to be in a situation where I'm holding out, this and that stuff and I'm a distraction and all that comes with it. But I don't need to prove anything to nobody. That goes for fans, that goes for media, anybody. I'm well-proven in this league, and if it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. I don't have to prove anything to anybody."