Redskins' Beck takes blame for what's now a 10-sack debacle

Fans of watching John Beck be ceaselessly bludgeoned have even more reason to rejoice. The Bills now have been credited with 10 sacks of the Redskins quarterback during their 23-0 Week 8 romp, according to The Associated Press.
The change was made on a first-quarter play on which Beck scrambled, then recovered his own fumble. It originally was ruled a rushing play but now is a sack shared by Nick Barnett and Danny Batten.
Beck discussed the rough game Wednesday on the Redskins' official website, definitive proof that his cognitive abilities remain intact after the beating. He said the sack total would have been lower had he made some better decisions in the pocket.
"There were a few in there where I could have easily said, 'You know what, we don't have a play right here,' " he said. "Just get the ball out of my hands. Live to play the next down."
We're pulling for Beck, who has likeable underdog traits that makes him easy to root for. That said, scoring points is necessary for team victory. Your classic Catch-22.