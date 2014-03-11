Redskins add Andre Roberts, keep Santana Moss

The Washington Redskins got right to work adding new pieces to their offense at the start of free agency.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday that the team will sign wide receiver Andre Roberts and guard Shawn Lauvao.
The Redskins also will bring back wide receiver Santana Moss on a one-year deal, according to Darlington.
Roberts spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished last season with 43 receptions for 471 yards and two touchdowns. He likely will step into a starting role opposite Pierre Garcon.
Lauvao returned from an early-season injury and started 11 games for the Browns. Pro Football Focus ranked Lauvao 70th among 81 qualifying guards in 2013.
Moss, nearly 35 and coming off a down season, likely will fill out the back end of Washington's wide-receiver depth chart.
