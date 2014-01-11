Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Billboard's 2013 Artist of the Year, Bruno Mars is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and musician. The 18-time Grammy Award nominee and Grammy winner has sold over 130 million singles worldwide. His current album Unorthodox Jukebox and his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans have a combined certification total of 60x platinum worldwide. According to Billboard, Mars scored his first five "Hot 100" No. 1s faster than any male since Elvis Presley. As a singer, songwriter and producer, Mars has an impressive catalog of 22 "Hot 100" hits. Mars is nominated for multiple major categories at this year's Grammy Awards, including both "Record" and "Song of the Year" for his hit "Locked Out Of Heaven," in addition to "Best Pop Vocal Album" for Unorthodox Jukebox and "Best Pop Solo Performance." Bruno and his eight-piece band The Hooligans are set to launch the second leg of their sold-out Moonshine Jungle world tour in North America this summer.