Red Bryant signs 4-year deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

Published: Mar 08, 2014 at 07:12 AM
Gus Bradley will have a familiar face on his defensive line.

The Jacksonville Jaguars reached an agreement with former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Red Bryant on a four-year, $17 million contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via a person informed of the deal. ESPN first reported the news, and the Jags made the move official Saturday.

Bryant visited Jacksonville last night and the Jags didn't let him leave without a contract.

The defensive end played in Seattle the past six seasons -- where Bradley was the defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012 -- before being released earlier this offseason in a cost-cutting move. As a vested veteran, Bryant was free to sign with any team prior to free agency opening on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Bryant started for the Super Bowl champions last year. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 15 ranked 4-3 end. He has the ability to play multiple positions along the line, which will provide flexibility for a Jaguars defense in need of productive linemen.

On a recent episode of the "Around The League Podcast" we mentioned the Jaguars as a good landing place for the run-stuffing Bryant.

The 29-year-old is plenty familiar with Bradley's defense and provides a good building block as general manager Dave Caldwell revamps the Jags' front. Jacksonville still needs to add more pass rushing as Bryant has compiled just 3.5 sacks during his career.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" picks the biggest free agent bargains and plays the revolutionary game: "Get my lunch."

