RB Index, Week 11: Why Alvin Kamara should be MVP front-runner

A week ago, I predicted Russell Wilson would win this year's Most Valuable Player award. After this past weekend's games, though, I would like to rescind my initial midseason pick and replace it with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara﻿.

Yes, Wilson and other quarterbacks -- namely, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers -- deserve to be in the conversation for the honor, but I believe it's about time we took a long look at a different position when it comes to MVP chatter. The last non-quarterback to win the award was Adrian Peterson back in 2012, but Kamara should have a real shot to claim the prize this season.

After agreeing to a five-year, $75 million contract extension in September, Kamara has proven to be worth every penny as the Saints (7-2) have ridden their star running back to the top of the NFC South. The fourth-year running back has thrived as the focal point of Sean Payton's offense, propelling a team that was without 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas for five games. Heading into Week 11, Kamara leads the team in carries (104), rush yards (486), rush TDs (seven), targets (80), receptions (67) and receiving yards (648). He's also tied with Jared Cook for the team lead in TD receptions with four. Kamara is on pace to become the first player in NFL history to post 800-plus yards rushing and 1,100-plus yards receiving in a single season. I think it's fair to say the Saints would be nowhere near seven wins without Kamara.

Payton has maximized Kamara's versatile skill set by taking advantage of his abilities as a pass catcher. He's been targeted on 36.9 percent of his routes this season (most in the NFL) and has been highly effective on short routes, such as screens, slants and outs. Getting Kamara the ball in space has been critical to New Orleans' success as he leads the NFL in yards after the catch with 657 -- 255 yards more than the next-closest player, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin﻿.