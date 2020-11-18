Drew Brees likely out two weeks; Sean Payton mum on Saints' QB plans

Sean Payton was mum on the Saints' quarterback situation as he heads toward a meeting with division rival Atlanta.

While talking to reporters during his Wednesday morning breakfast, the New Orleans Saints coach declined to update the status of his QB position in light of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' rib injury and lung issue.

"No update," Payton said. "I'm eating a bagel. I was hoping to be chewing it when you asked."

According to Amie Just of NOLA.com, it was a poppy seed steamed bagel with cream cheese, "which are hard to find, actually," added Payton.

See, Payton can provide details when he wants. He chooses to be open about his bagel choices, less so in regard to his quarterback situation. (If NFL defenders find a way to weaponize poppy seed bagels, you could bet Payton would then keep his carb choices to himself too.)

With Brees dealing with injuries to his ribs and lung, the Saints' QB situation is the biggest question heading into Week 11 and Week 12. That's because Brees is likely out at least two weeks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

When Brees sat out the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ took over under center with ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ playing a bigger role, particularly on third downs and running situations. Payton could elect for a similar plan, or possibly hand the gig to Hill, who is technically the team's No. 2 QB, per the depth chart.

If Winston gets the start, expect Payton to add more field-stretching calls than were on the play sheet last week when Winston entered midway through the game. If Hill gets the call, we could see a lot more zone-reads and exotic runs.

"I think the one thing we'll do here is highlight the strength of any player, not just quarterback," Payton said when asked about his approach at QB, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints don't need to announce a starter until kickoff Sunday against the Falcons. Payton will continue to keep Atlanta guessing -- and preparing for two vastly different QBs -- until he's forced to show his hand.