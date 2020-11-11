RB Index, Week 10: J.K. Dobbins among RBs set for second-half breakout

2020 stats: 3 games | 59 att | 225 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 17 rec | 149 rec yds | 1 rec TD﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





If you didn't know Christian McCaffrey had missed more than a month with an injury, you wouldn't have suspected a thing based on his performance against the Chiefs (his first game since Week 2). Racking up 151 yards on 28 touches and scoring twice, McCaffrey's effort kept the Panthers competitive with the reigning Super Bowl champions until the very end. It's amazing how much a player of his caliber brings to Matt Rhule's offense. That's why it's so unfortunate that McCaffrey might be back on the sideline in Week 10 after suffering a shoulder injury late in Sunday's game. Fingers crossed Carolina's best player is on the field for its big matchup with Tampa.





﻿(UPDATE: McCaffrey has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.)