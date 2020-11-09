Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Published: Nov 09, 2020 at 12:36 PM

The Jaguars need a new kicker.

Kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ is likely done for the season after aggravating his gluteus medius muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's a worse version of the injury that caused him to miss four games this year, Rapoport added.

Lambo has connected on all five of his field goal attempts in 2020, including a 59-yarder in this past Sunday's loss to the Texans. The sixth-year veteran has arguably been the most reliable kicker in the league since joining Jacksonville in 2017, connecting on 76 of 80 field goals.

With Lambo presumably headed to injured reserve -- he's already been on IR once so a second trip officially ends his season -- the Jags have to find a replacement ASAP. Free agent ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿, who filled in while Lamb was previously down and made four of five field goals against the Bengals in Week 4, was suspended four games on Oct. 31 for for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The Jaguars have also employed veteran ﻿Stephen Hauschka﻿ and rookie Jonathan Brown this season, but the pair combined to make just 1 of 4 FGs.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Sunday, per Rapoport.
  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said running back David Montgomery is in the concussion protocol.
  • The Cleveland Browns designated running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, who's been sidelined the past five weeks with a knee injury, to return from IR. The team is hopeful Chubb will be able to play against the Texans on Sunday, Rapoport reported.

news

Packers-Colts game in Week 11 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts game in Week 11 has been flexed from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday. The Nov. 22 contest will still be broadcast on FOX.
news

Rivera: Season-ending talk 'premature' for Kyle Allen as Alex Smith prepares to take over as starter

Kyle Allen﻿'s 2020 season is finished. The Washington quarterback is having surgery on his dislocated ankle and is out for the remainder of the current campaign, Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Ron Rivera told reporters the team will get a full understanding of what's ahead for Allen after he meets with doctors.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's status in doubt after suffering shoulder injury

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ can't beat the injury bug. The Carolina Panthers running back's status for next week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Deshaun Watson: 'It would have been hell' if Texans traded Will Fuller

The Texans received several offers for WR ﻿Will Fuller﻿ ahead of last week's trade deadline but didn't pull the trigger. Following Houston's win over the Jaguars, QB Deshaun Watson﻿ made it clear he would have been upset had Fuller been dealt. 
news

Brian Flores: 'The stage wasn't too big' for Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins fans should be smiling ear to ear Monday morning after watching ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ lead the Dolphins to victory over the Cardinals. The rookie QB showed, in just his second start, that he can carry the Dolphins when needed.
news

What to watch for in Patriots-Jets 'Monday Night Football' matchup

The Jets (0-8) have lost eight straight to New England (2-5), with their last victory coming in 2015. Fresh off a winless October, Cam Newton﻿ and the Patriots do not want to be the ones to end that streak if they want to keep their season alive.
news

Mike Tomlin: Undefeated Steelers must be ready to take every opponent's 'best punch'

It wasn't pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-0 following Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys, needing 15 fourth-quarter points to eke out a 24-19 victory.

news

Giants' Logan Ryan dedicates game-winning INT to wife

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan clinched New York's second victory of the season with a late interception in the fourth quarter, and dedicated the play to his wife Ashley, who underwent emergency surgery this week. 
news

Saints' Michael Thomas says he's 'grown' from practice fight, aims to 'win a championship'

Michael Thomas made his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday night and hopes to turn around what has been a season in turmoil so far for the All-Pro Saints wideout. 
news

Drew Brees on Saints' blowout win: 'It was pretty exceptional'

In a battle for NFC South supremacy, the New Orleans Saints shockingly stream-rolled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3, with ﻿Drew Brees﻿' offense running off 38 consecutive points to begin the game and a dominant defensive effort burying ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and Co. in the process. 
news

﻿Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger downplays knee injury: 'I'll be fine'

After tossing a touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 13-6 lead over Dallas, QB Ben Roethlisberger ﻿departed for the locker room just prior to halftime with an apparent knee injury.
