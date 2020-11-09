Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

The Jaguars need a new kicker.

Kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ is likely done for the season after aggravating his gluteus medius muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's a worse version of the injury that caused him to miss four games this year, Rapoport added.

Lambo has connected on all five of his field goal attempts in 2020, including a 59-yarder in this past Sunday's loss to the Texans. The sixth-year veteran has arguably been the most reliable kicker in the league since joining Jacksonville in 2017, connecting on 76 of 80 field goals.

With Lambo presumably headed to injured reserve -- he's already been on IR once so a second trip officially ends his season -- the Jags have to find a replacement ASAP. Free agent ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿, who filled in while Lamb was previously down and made four of five field goals against the Bengals in Week 4, was suspended four games on Oct. 31 for for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The Jaguars have also employed veteran ﻿Stephen Hauschka﻿ and rookie Jonathan Brown this season, but the pair combined to make just 1 of 4 FGs.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday: