Free-agent K Aldrick Rosas suspended four games for personal conduct violation

Free-agent kicker Aldrick Rosas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

The penalty comes as the result of the three misdemeanors Rosas was charged with following a hit-and-run car accident on June 15. The former Pro Bowl special teamer was released by the Giants, where he played from 2017-19, in July as a result.

It's been a rough year for the 25-year-old, who was also cut from the Jaguars on Friday. After signing with the practice squad in late September, Rosas appeared in just one game for Jacksonville in Week 4. He made four-of-five field goals and his only extra point attempt in the team's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.