Around the NFL

Free-agent K Aldrick Rosas suspended four games for personal conduct violation

Published: Oct 31, 2020 at 05:34 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Free-agent kicker Aldrick Rosas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

The penalty comes as the result of the three misdemeanors Rosas was charged with following a hit-and-run car accident on June 15. The former Pro Bowl special teamer was released by the Giants, where he played from 2017-19, in July as a result.

It's been a rough year for the 25-year-old, who was also cut from the Jaguars on Friday. After signing with the practice squad in late September, Rosas appeared in just one game for Jacksonville in Week 4. He made four-of-five field goals and his only extra point attempt in the team's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

An undrafted prospect in 2016, Rosas appeared in all 48 games of his three-year Giants tenure. His best campaign came in 2018 when he earned a Pro Bowl nod, along with a second-team All-Pro selection. For his career, Rosas has made 66 of 80 FG attempts and 87 of 95 extra points.

Related Content

news

Patriots expected to place WR Julian Edelman (knee) on injured reserve

The New England Patriots are expected to place wide receiver Julian Edelman on injured reserve on Saturday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles are activating tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿, wide receiver ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿, and tackle ﻿Jason Peters﻿ ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.
news

No new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Week 8

There are no new positive COVID-19 cases after Friday's round of league-wide testing ahead of Week 8, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per sources.

news

Bengals WR John Ross: 'It's not a secret that I have requested a trade'

As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported recently, Bengals WR ﻿John Ross﻿ wants out of Cincinnati. He's not afraid to express that desire on Twitter, either.
news

Week 8 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 8.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) will not play Sunday vs. Chicago

Michael Thomas' strange 2020 will continue with another absence Sunday. The Saints star wideout has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Chicago due to lingering injuries.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) ruled out for Sunday vs. Vikings

The Packers returned to their winning ways in Week 7, but they'll play Week 8 without a key offensive contributor. Running back Aaron Jones (calf) has been ruled out of Green Bay's contest with Minnesota, the team announced Friday.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) questionable to play vs. Packers

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ should be set to return. The Vikings updated their injury report, listing the running back as questionable against the division rival Packers.
news

Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback ﻿Herb Adderley﻿ passed away Friday at the age of 81. 
news

Broncos, Vikings players test positive for COVID-19; Sunday games remain unchanged

Broncos OL ﻿Graham Glasgow and Vikings LB Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Sunday games featuring the Broncos versus the Chargers and Vikings versus the Packers remain unchanged.
news

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL