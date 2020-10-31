Free-agent K Aldrick Rosas suspended four games for personal conduct violation

Free-agent kicker Aldrick Rosas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
The penalty comes as the result of the three misdemeanors Rosas was charged with following a hit-and-run car accident on June 15. The former Pro Bowl special teamer was released by the Giants, where he played from 2017-19, in July as a result.
It's been a rough year for the 25-year-old, who was also cut from the Jaguars on Friday. After signing with the practice squad in late September, Rosas appeared in just one game for Jacksonville in Week 4. He made four-of-five field goals and his only extra point attempt in the team's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.
An undrafted prospect in 2016, Rosas appeared in all 48 games of his three-year Giants tenure. His best campaign came in 2018 when he earned a Pro Bowl nod, along with a second-team All-Pro selection. For his career, Rosas has made 66 of 80 FG attempts and 87 of 95 extra points.