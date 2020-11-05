RB Index, Week 9: Phillip Lindsay is NFL's most disrespected RB

The Denver Broncos looked like they were dead in the water for much of the first three quarters of their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Then Phillip Lindsay provided a much-needed spark.

Denver was trailing 24-3 with a little more than six minutes left in the third quarter when Lindsay ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run -- his first score of the 2020 season -- to fuel the late rally, which concluded with a game-winning 1-yard TD pass from Drew Lock to K.J. Hamler as time expired. Lindsay finished the game with 83 yards on six totes for a whopping 13.8 yards per carry.

The thing is, Lindsay's been a hugely impactful playmaker since he entered the NFL in 2018, but it seems like people often don't put a lot of weight behind his accomplishments, in part because he went undrafted. In fact, I believe he's the most disrespected running back in the NFL today.

Lindsay made his mark from the start, beating out more heralded players for Denver's RB1 job (Royce Freeman﻿, Devontae Booker) as a rookie and earning a Pro Bowl nod. He leads the Broncos in rushing yards per game (71.8) this season after the team signed former first-round pick Melvin Gordon in March to share rushing duties. Although Lindsay's a smaller back at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds -- likely a big reason why he was overlooked as a prospect -- he's extremely explosive and has good vision. He's able to find creases and take it the distance. People seem to expect Lindsay to flash here and there before fading with the seasons. He's done anything but in his two-plus years in the league, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing performances and a career average of 5.1 yards per carry. Lindsay's in an exclusive club, joining Aaron Jones﻿, Jamaal Charles and Bo Jackson as the only players since 1970 who were either undrafted or selected outside the first two rounds before going on to record 2,000-plus rush yards and an average of 5.0-plus yards per carry in their first three seasons.

The only members of the 2018 class with more rush yards and scrimmage yards than Lindsay are Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb﻿. He ranks higher in these two categories than first-round selections Rashaad Penny and Sony Michel and Day 2 draftees Ronald Jones﻿, Kerryon Johnson and Freeman, among others.

Lindsay's battled some injuries this season, missing Weeks 2-4 with a toe sprain and jamming several toes in the win over the Chargers, but there's optimism he'll play in Sunday's contest against Atlanta, per my NFL Network colleague Tom Pelissero. The third-year veteran, who's played just 22 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2020, is currently on pace to gain 933 rush yards by the end of the season, which means a third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign is well within reach for the productive back. Just look at how he's heated up in recent weeks. Since returning from injury in Week 6, the Broncos have gone 2-1 and Lindsay has rushed for 263 yards on 38 carries (6.9 yards per tote).