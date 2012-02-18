Raymond James Stadium scoreboard catches fire

It's not the offensive explosion Bucs fans were hoping for, but it will have to do.
Harrison: Righting the ship
Greg Schiano faces plenty of challenges in his first year with the Bucs, as Elliot Harrison explains how many holes the new coach must address. More ...
The scoreboard at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium caught fire early Saturday. Literally.
Passing motorists called the Tampa Police Department to report a blaze above the north end zone, the result of electrical problems, according to The Tampa Tribune.
Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished the flames soon after, restoring peace to the facility.
Whether or not it's an omen of some sort (or Albert Haynesworth's final, wild kiss-off), it won't lighten the load of new offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, charged with improving a Bucs attack that scored the second fewest points in the conference last season amid a disastrous 10-game losing streak that cost Raheem Morris his job.