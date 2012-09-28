Ray Ventrone says Ravens played dirty vs. Browns

The return of NFL game officials went off without a hitch Thursday night, but one Cleveland Browns player believes the referees missed some unsavory behavior by the Baltimore Ravens.
"I know that they were playing dirty on offense," Browns safety Ray Ventrone said Friday, via The Associated Press. "Watch the film, man. There was some dirty stuff going on."
The Browns put up a nice effort in rainy Baltimore, staying in the game until the final play of a 23-16 loss. Ventrone didn't get into specifics, saying only that the Ravens' offense was taking part in "extracurricular stuff."
"There was just stuff that was happening after the play, during the play," Ventrone said. "There was some unnecessary stuff that was happening to our defensive backs most specifically.
"No one was hurt by any of the stuff," he went on. "Thank God. But I think there were some cheap shots for sure."
We assume there's "extracurricular stuff" going on every NFL game, but Vertone apparently believes a line was crossed. Off to Game Rewind!