Ray Rice was more hurt than he let on; RB now healthy

After a lengthy conversation with the running back, WBAL-TV's Gerry Sandusky relayed to NFL Media's Andrew Siciliano on Friday's edition of NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Rice's early-season injuries were more significant than the running back was letting on. Rice emphasized that he finally is back to 100 percent and can't wait to prove it to those who deduced that his dip in production was the beginning of the end of his career.