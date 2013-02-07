Ray Rice tumbles off Baltimore Ravens' parade float

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice provided plenty of heroics during Baltimore's Super Bowl-winning season, and a bit of mirth during the team's championship parade on Tuesday.
Jones: What a ride!
The video clip above chronicles Rice tumbling off a parade float onto the street before hopping back to his feet. Rice said he was so involved with the fans that he lost his footing when the float made an abrupt stop.
"You know, the float stopped short and I fell off of it, but I caught myself," Rice told WFAN-AM in New York. "I'm good though. I'm telling y'all that because y'all are my boys. Ray Rice has no injuries. I fell off the float, but I'm good.
"... I caught myself in the pushup position, got back up and said, 'Let's party.' "