Ray Rice to be used more in Baltimore Ravens' offense

The Baltimore Ravens' coaching staff and front office aren't messing around following a deflating loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
One day after coach John Harbaughcalled out the offensive line as a disappointment, general manager Ozzie Newsome pulled the triggeron a trade for left tackle Eugene Monroe.
Defensive tackle Chris Canty confirmed on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" Wednesday that the move succeeded in getting the attention of Ravens players.
"It's showing everybody in the locker room that this organization is dedicated to winning now," Canty said. "We're not going to rest on what this football team did last year. We're trying to win football games now, and I think that this puts everybody on notice that we need to bring our A-games.
"Everybody needs to get on board in the direction that this football team is going, which is to try to be successful, and ultimately, to try to win a championship."
Now that the offensive line has been addressed, Harbaugh's next priority is getting Ray Rice on track after the franchise back averaged just 3.0 yards per carry and 4.0 yards per reception in the season's first month.
"We need to get Ray involved in every single way," Harbaugh explained Wednesday. "Passing game, run game, every single way. It's definitely important for us, we want to do that every week, and obviously we did not do a good job of that on Sunday."
As we've seen with Frank Gore, Mike Wallace and Antonio Brown in recent weeks, it doesn't take long for production to spike once the coaching staff game plans to get an offensive focal point back on track.