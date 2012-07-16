Around the League

Presented By

Ray Rice, Matt Forte deals triumph over pre-draft hype

Published: Jul 16, 2012 at 09:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Matt Forte and Ray Rice came into the NFL as second-round draft picks because they weren't "explosive" enough. Their dueling monster contract extensions Monday were wins for running backs who display toughness, smarts and versatility over pre-draft hype about 40-yard dash times.

NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reported that Rice will earn $35 million during his five-year contract, with $40 million available with incentives. That's not bad for the seventh running back taken in the 2008 draft.

Darren McFadden, Jonathan Stewart, Felix Jones, Rashard Mendenhall and Chris Johnson all were taken in the top-25 picks. Forte went No. 44 to the Chicago Bears and Rice went No. 55 to the Baltimore Ravens because their skill set isn't as "sexy" on paper. But they fit today's NFL perfectly.

Rice and Forte are both outstanding in the passing game. They understand passing concepts, and Forte especially can run routes like a receiver. Both players are excellent in pass protection. They make the right decisions. They don't create negative plays.

These are traits that don't always show up in pre-draft testing. And they are the traits that make Forte and Rice so valuable on every down.

A few other thoughts about Rice's deal before moving on:

  1. The running back money continues to flow. Aaron Wilson of the Carroll County Times reports that Rice will get $17 million in the first year of his deal. There is $25 million in the first two years. The Ravens are counting on Rice sticking around for a long time because that is huge upfront money. Baltimore gets its value later in the deal.
  1. It's all about the deadline. We wrote this morning that Rice's deal almost made too much sense not to happen. Just like Drew Brees. And so the deal got done. Remember that next April when similar situations play out. It all means very little until deadline time.
  1. Three of the top four players on our "most likely to be signed" Monday rankings received deals. Not bad. Mike Nugent let us down.
  1. The Ravens take care of their star players. The organization is among the very best at picking and rewarding their core players. There's no question Rice is a team leader. They also signed Haloti Ngata just before the franchise tag deadline last year. That reminds us ...
  1. Joe Flacco and Ed Reed are set to be free agents next year. Rice's deal frees up the franchise tag to use on one of them.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW