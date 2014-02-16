Ray Rice, fiancée arrested at Atlantic City casino, released

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his fiancée were arrested on a simple assault complaint early Saturday at an Atlantic City casino.
A statement from the Atlantic City Police Department said Rice and Janay A. Palmer were taken to a holding facility from the Revel Casino at about 3 a.m. Saturday. They were both released on a summons to appear in court.
"After reviewing surveillance footage it appeared both parties were involved in a physical altercation. The complaint summons indicates that both Rice and Palmer struck each other with their hands," police said. "The responding officer signed a simple assault complaint against both Rice and Palmer."
No injuries were reported. But a summons for Rice, as obtained by WJZ-TV in Baltimore, did say that Rice hitting Palmer caused her to lose consciousness.
At a Monday news conference to announce linebacker Terrell Suggs' contract extension, Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome addressed Rice's situation.
"Neither (coach) John (Harbaugh) or I, at this point, have spoken with Ray," Newsome said. "I'm sure within the next 24 hours, one of us will. But as far as Ray, I think a statement has already been released by the organization and we stand by that statement."
Newsome also offered his support for Rice.
"When I left my office 20 minutes ago -- and (coach) John (Harbaugh) had probably been in there 15 minutes before then -- Ray Rice was still a big part of what we plan to do in 2014," the general manager said.