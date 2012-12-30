Ray Rice expected to start for Baltimore Ravens

Despite initial reports that the Baltimore Ravens would sit him Sunday, running back Ray Rice is active for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala is on the scene in Cincinnati and reported that Rice is expected to start.
The Ravens (10-5) have locked up the top seed in the AFC North but cannot earn a first-round playoff bye.
Rice was not listed on the Ravens' injury report this week. He heads into Week 17 with 1,138 rushing yards and 478 receiving yards -- both his lowest totals since his rookie year.
UPDATE: Rice saw limited action in the first half Sunday. He had three carries for 5 yards and likely will sit out the remainder of the game.