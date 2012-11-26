Ray Rice didn't expect ball on magic fourth-down play

"I was the check-down guy," he told SI.com's Peter King. "I didn't expect Joe to come to me. ... I saw the yard marker, so I knew how far it was. I just knew somehow I had to get there. And when I took off, I saw them over-pursuing me, so I cut to the left. I think I must have found another gear. And then I got that great block from Anquan (Boldin)."