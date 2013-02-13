Ray Rice: Cam Cameron firing shook Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have had nothing but kind things to say about Cam Cameron. The former offensive coordinator has done the same lately despite being fired late in the regular season and having to watch the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII win over the San Francisco 49ers from home.
With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Gregg Rosenthal covers the Ravens. More ...
Cameron said recently that coach John Harbaugh made a brilliant decision -- the firing got everyone's attention. Running back Ray Rice agreed.
"That's a bold statement by Cam Cameron," Rice said on "NFL AM" on Wednesday. "When we had our mishaps, Cam always took it for us. When that change happened, it was a wake-up call. We all felt like, you know what, Cam was the playcaller, but we had to go out there and make the plays.
"It was an attention grabber. But coach (Jim) Caldwell, what he did for us, he kept things simple. He just preached one thing, 'Let's do what we do, but let's do it really well.'
The rest is Super Bowl history. Props to Cameron, who could have been bitter and burned bridges on the way out.