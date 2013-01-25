Ray Lewis won't let Ravens touch Lombardi Trophy

CBS brought an authentic Lombardi Trophy with it to Baltimore in hopes of getting some video of Ravens posing with the trophy for its Super Bowl XLVII pregame coverage. The players did not oblige.
"I told my team, 'Don't ever take pictures with nothing that's not yours, nothing that you haven't earned,'" Ray Lewis said, via the Baltimore Sun. "When we hold that Lombardi, whoever holds that Lombardi next Sunday, you've earned it when you touch it. And don't fool yourself and try to trick yourself, 'This feels great.' "
Athletes' myriad of superstitions -- what they eat, the clothes they wear, how they tie their shoes, etc. -- sometimes get overstated. Lewis' edict, however, stems less from superstition and more from making sure Ravens players aren't just happy to be in the big game.
"I don't believe in jinxes and all that," the only Raven with a Super Bowl ring said. "I just don't believe in don't set yourself up for something. Just really work for it."
They have 60 minutes of work left for a chance to pose with the real Lombardi Trophy.