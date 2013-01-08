Around the League

Presented By

Ray Lewis won't apologize to Reggie Wayne for dance

Published: Jan 08, 2013 at 12:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Reggie Wayne believed Ray Lewis' final "squirrel dance" in Baltimore was disrespectful. Based on the reaction to our post, a lot of our readers surprisingly agree with the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver.

Lewis isn't about to apologize.

"It wasn't about them at that time," the linebacker said Tuesday, via the Ravens' official website. "That was about capping off a heck of a legacy of 17 years. When he (Wayne) was in Pop Warner playing football, I was in Baltimore. To salute my city that way, I guess the trot around the field was disrespectful, too. No. It wasn't even about them."

Lewis and Wayne both went to the University of Miami. Guys from the "U" are insanely competitive and hate to lose. That's why we can't fault Wayne for his statements, even if they seem silly from the outside. It's like teams complaining about running up the score: The Colts could have stopped the Ravens from being in the position to celebrate Lewis' legacy.

It was a cool moment for an all-time great. For Wayne to complain is one thing. Anyone else who gets bent out of shape about it probably has deeper problems.

"The game was over," Lewis said. "I didn't go toward their sideline or make no big issue of that because I've never been that type of player. But (it was) to salute my city, knowing that people love to see that."

Darlington: Two heroes, one victor

While Ray Lewis' heroic effort paid off, Robert Griffin III's did not. Jeff Darlington reflects on two courageous performances. **More ...**

Lewis went on to say he loves Wayne to death and how he texted Colts coach Chuck Pagano right after the game.

Lewis indicated Wayne might have been upset by the loss but stressed how much he cares for the veteran wide receiver, who also is a close friend of Ravens safety Ed Reed.

"It wasn't even about them," Lewis said. "It was about me honoring my team and honoring my city."

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.