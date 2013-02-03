Ray Lewis to wear gold cleats in Super Bowl XLVII

Under Armour has created for Lewis a custom pair of bright gold cleats with purple trim made specifically to commemorate his career, LarryBrownSports.com reported. The words "Psalms 91" are printed near the toe. That's the Bible verse Lewis wore on his T-shirt under his pads during last month's wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts. His stats and awards are listed on the insole along with Lewis' silhouette in the midst of his pregame dance. His number and initials are printed on the tongue.