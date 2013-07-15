Ray Lewis to be inducted into Ravens' Ring of Honor

Ray Lewis must wait five years before he can be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Baltimore Ravens have no such waiting period when it comes to celebrating a franchise icon.
The Ravensannounced Monday that Lewis will be enshrined into the team's Ring of Honor on Sept. 22, during a Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Lewis will be the sixth Ravens player to be part of the Ring of Honor, joining running back Jamal Lewis (2012), kicker Matt Stover (2011), offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden (2008), outside linebacker Peter Boulware (2006) and defensive end Michael McCrary (2004). Late owner Art Modell and eight Baltimore Colts also are enshrined.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said after the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory that the Ravens will erect a statue of Lewis outside M&T Bank Stadium. That monument will not be ready in time for Lewis' enshrinement day.