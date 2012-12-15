Ray Lewis still out for Baltimore Ravens in Week 15

NFL Network's Michelle Beisner reported Saturday that the Ravens have no plans to activate Lewis to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The team later confirmed Lewis will not be activated for the game.
Lewis, 38, has been sidelined since Week 7 with a torn triceps. He is on injured reserve under the team's designated-to-return tag.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh initially told reporters that Lewis' season was over after he suffered the injury in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. But Lewis has been intent on getting back, in this, his 17th NFL season. Lewis returned to practice on Dec. 5, leading to speculation he was being prepped for a return against the Broncos.
That won't happen, as Lewis will be forced to watch another game from the sideline. The Ravens are 4-3 with their defensive leader out of action. Baltimore is 21-19 in games Lewis has missed during his long career.