Ray Lewis isn't rushing decision on future with Ravens

CBS analyst and former Baltimore Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe called injured linebacker Ray Lewis this week expecting to hear a downtrodden man. That didn't happen.
"I was surprised by how good his spirits were ... how calm he was about what happened," Sharpe said. "He pretty much said, 'It happened, so I've got to deal with it.' "
Lewis indicated to his close friend that he won't make any quick decisions about his future. Lewis is having surgery Wednesday to repair a torn right triceps he suffered in a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and he will try to figure out what's next in his football career as he starts the rehabilitation process.
"He said, 'Right now, I need to stay positive for my team,' " Sharpe said.
No one knows what Lewis will do next year. It's a long shot, but it appears he will focus all his energy on making it back this year for a possible Super Bowl run.