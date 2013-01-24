Ray Horton wanted to hire Norv Turner for Cardinals

Ray Horton was ready to deliver Norv Turner to Arizona, the former Cardinals defensive coordinator told Burns and Gambo show on KTAR-AM, according to ProFootballTalk.
Horton was a finalist for the Cardinals' head-coaching job after Ken Whisenhunt was fired, but they instead hired Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.
"Unequivocally," Horton answered when asked if he intended to add Turner to his staff as offensive coordinator. "His wife, Nancy, wanted to come here. Everybody was aware, I talked to Norv. His wife wanted to come here, they have a daughter in San Diego. They wanted to be close to home. They were excited about the possibility. He had worked with Kevin Kolb at the Senior Bowl."
Turner, who lost his head-coaching job with the San Diego Chargers last month, is the Cleveland Browns' new offensive coordinator, and Horton is the team's defensive coordinator. Arians and Horton worked together while with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Arians decided to hire Todd Bowles as his defensive coordinator. Horton said he and Arians still have a good relationship.
"He just said, 'Ray, if I get the Phoenix job, you're not my guy,' even though we worked together in Pittsburgh, even though we're friends," Horton said. "And I respect that. And that's all you want is honesty, so he doesn't leave you hanging and try to blame somebody else and say, 'Oh well, it came from up above my pay grade, that they don't want you, they don't want you, blah, blah, blah.'
"Honesty, up front, be a man. Everybody's a man, and off you go. And Bruce and I are friends right this second."
Were the Cardinals honest and up front with Horton during the process? A source told USA Today that Horton was furious when Arians was hired. And would bringing Turner along to run the offense carry so much weight?
The answer to that last question: Apparently not.