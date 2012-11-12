Ray Edwards cut by Atlanta Falcons in surprise move

Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Monday that the Falcons released Edwards, their big free-agent signing in 2011. The team later confirmed the move.
The Falcons signed Edwards with the idea he could team with John Abraham to give Atlanta a powerful pass-rushing duo. Edwards compiled 16.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but he had just 3.5 sacks in his first season with the Falcons. His drop in production led to speculation that his Vikings numbers were inflated because of the presence of Jared Allen.
The Falcons first made a play for Charles Johnson, who elected to re-up with the Carolina Panthers. They settled on Edwards, a decision that turned out to be a rare miscalculation by general manager Thomas Dimitroff.