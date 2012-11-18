Ravens top Steelers in hard-hitting game

PITTSBURGH -- Jacoby Jones returned a punt for a touchdown, Justin Tucker kicked two field goals and the Baltimore Ravens took control of the AFC North with a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
The Ravens (8-2) moved two games in front of the Steelers (6-4) by shutting down Pittsburgh's offense, which sputtered without injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Byron Leftwich, making his first start in more than three years, completed 18 of 39 passes for 201 yards and an interception. He ran for a score but was also sacked three times.
Baltimore's Joe Flacco wasn't much better, completing 20 of 32 passes for 164 yards, but the Ravens didn't need Flacco to dominate to beat the Steelers for the third straight time at Heinz Field.
