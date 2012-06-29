Ravens' tight end duo make for offensive threat

We saw the Baltimore Ravens employ plenty of two-tight-end sets last season, and that should continue in 2012.
Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta give quarterback Joe Flacco a pair of productive targets. The team's official website pegs Dickson as the starter, but we're not sure the designation matters. Both should see plenty of playing time.
The Ravens love what this duo brings to the offense, and the key word here is flexibility. These guys won't make you forget about Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in New England, but Baltimore's tight ends combined for 94 catches, 932 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Dickson led with 54, but Pitta came on late and developed chemistry with Flacco.
There's chatter the two might cancel each other out, because they're such similar beasts. We doubt the Ravens are fretting over this scenario.
We're seeing more of this around the NFL: A shift toward employing multiple pass-catching tight ends -- treated more like wideouts (often looking more like them, too) -- who can keep defenses on their toes. It's another aspect to Baltimore's increasingly dangerous vertical passing attack, one that might help Flacco finally silence his legion of critics.