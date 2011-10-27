Ravens' Suggs: 'We have to do the things that we win with'

Throughout the Baltimore Ravens' near decade-long run of success, it hasn't been rare for an occasional schism to develop between the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
It appeared the Ravens were headed for another public rift when linebacker Terrell Suggs blasted his team's gameplan following the Ravens' embarrassing 12-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football."
Suggs' primary grievance centered on the lack of touches for Ray Rice, whose eight carries baffled him. Suggs also was upset wideout Anquan Boldin finished the game with four receptions for 40 yards. On Wednesday, Suggs told the Baltimore Sun that frustration was at the heart of his comments, though he did not exactly shy away from his postgame remarks.
"We were just frustrated," Suggs said. "We have to do the things that we win with. We have a pretty (good) chance of winning when those guys touch the ball. That's all I really meant by it. You all can take it however the way you all want to."
Head coach John Harbaugh did his best to quell the controversy on Tuesday telling reporters that Suggs' comments largely were on point.
"We're a great team when those guys get the ball. That's what I meant," Suggs told the Sun. "We have to take our hats off to Jacksonville. They went out there and they played a very physical game. They won the game, but we can't give them any help. That's what I meant by it."