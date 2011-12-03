Ravens stick with training camp at Owings Mills facility

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens will move training camp to their Owings Mills facility, after the team spent its first 15 years at McDaniel College in Westminster.
The team announced the decision Friday.
The Ravens' 2011 training camp was held at Owings Mills because of uncertainty over the NFL lockout.
The Ravens said facilities at Owings Mills are better for bad weather when the team can quickly move inside. The team's weight room, conditioning machines and medical/training areas were also described as significantly better.
McDaniel said in a statement that it respects the decision and appreciates the Ravens' commitment to the college and to Westminster.
In 2010, more than 110,000 fans attended open practice sessions at McDaniel. Fans are not allowed to attend practice at the Owings Mills facility.
