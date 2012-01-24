Around the League

Presented By

Ravens' Pollard hopes Giants 'put a thrashing' on Patriots

Published: Jan 24, 2012 at 08:31 AM

Everyone knows Bernard Pollard was sent from the future to destroy the Patriots' dynasty.

That's (probably) not true, though it sometimes feels that way.

When he was with the Chiefs in 2008, it was Pollard who delivered the hit that blew out Tom Brady's knee on opening day. When Wes Welkertore up his knee in the 2009 regular-season finale, it was Pollard -- then a Texan -- whom the receiver was trying to avoid. And on Sunday, Pollard's tackle in his Ravens' AFC Championship Game loss resulted in tight end Rob Gronkowski's left ankle bending in a direction that human anatomy forbids.

You'd think Pollard would carry some guilt about all this, but no. The safety will root vociferously against the Patriots when they meet the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

"I really hope the Giants -- I just hope they just put a thrashing on the Patriots," Pollard said Tuesday on KILT-AM in Houston, according to SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I really do. To lose to a team like that (with) the way we played. We played a good game."

Good, but not good enough to keep the Patriots from making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in the Brady era. However, Pollard looks at the Giants' defense and sees a unit that will make New England earn every yard.

Debate: Early XLVI favorite

The Super Bowl matchup is set: Giants vs. Patriots in a rematch of the XLII classic. Who's the early favorite to take home the title? Our analysts debate. More ...

"The dinking and the dunking, man? It's just not going to happen," he said. "They are going to have to take shots down the field. I think the Giants watch our film and watch the film of the season. They gotta take away their big-time players. Gronkowski, I think he is coming off that ankle, so I don't know if he will be 100 percent."

Ah, that ankle. The ankle that Pollard himself compromised.

So is Pollard OK with his reputation for being a Patriot slayer?

"Oh man, that is fine and dandy," he said. "Like I said to a lot of people, it is part of the game, and this is what happens. If you don't like it? So what. I am going to go out there and I am going to play me."

Something tells us Pollard won't be invited to sit on a duck boat if the Patriots parade through Boston in two weeks. Well, unless it's part of some elaborate ambush ploy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE