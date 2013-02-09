Ravens open to bringing back OT Bryant McKinnie?

"It was two different times (Harbaugh) mentioned it," McKinnie told the Carroll County Times on Friday. "One was after like the New England game. He was like, 'After we play in the Super Bowl, we need to talk about you for next year.' ... And then when we were out at the Super Bowl, he came up to the table with me for lunch or something and he kind of mentioned again, 'You know, we want to see what's going on with you after the Super Bowl.' "