Ravens lost Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLVII

The Baltimore Ravens fought through major injuries and a near mutiny to hoist their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history on Sunday night after their 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. In a matter of minutes, though, the trophy was lost.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh revealed during Monday's news conference that the Lombardi Trophy was misplaced in the craziness of the postgame celebration.
"We hadn't seen this (trophy) since last night," Harbaugh said. "We thought we lost it."
While there's no word on the events that led to the temporary disappearance, there is one noteworthy addendum to the story. Whereas CBS filmed coach Jim Harbaugh's 49ers holding the trophy as part of Sunday's television production, the Ravens refused to participate.
"You don't earn the right to even think about it until you're the one true champion," explained John Harbaugh.
Now that trophy is back in safe hands, Ravens players and coaches have nothing but time to bask in the limelight of the previously forbidden fruit.