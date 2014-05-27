Ravens' Lorenzo Taliaferro faces misdemeanor charges

Rookie running back Lorenzo Taliaferro is facing two misdemeanor charges after a weekend arrest outside a restaurant in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.
According to an incident report obtained by NFL Media, Taliaferro broke a taxicab window following a dispute with the vehicle's driver early Saturday morning. Taliaferro has been charged with destruction of property and being drunk in public. He was treated by paramedics for minor cuts on both hands.
Taliaferro is scheduled to appear at Williamsburg/James City General District Court on June 3.
"We're aware of the situation and have discussed (it) with Lorenzo," a Ravens team spokesman told NFL Media via a statement. "He will have his due process and the opportunity to talk about what happened."
Taliaferro was a fourth-round pick in this month's draft and is expected to push Ray Rice for carries in Baltimore's backfield this season. Rice's possible suspension related to his own off-the-field transgressions makes Taliaferro an even more important piece of the puzzle in 2014.
Four Ravens players have been arrested since the start of the offseason. Taliaferro joins Rice (felony aggravated assault), wide receiver Deonte Thompson (felony possession of marijuana) and offensive lineman Jah Reid (misdemeanor battery).
