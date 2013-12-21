Ravens' Justin Tucker: 70-yard field goal can happen

Justin Tucker booted a 61-yard field goalMonday that boosted the Ravens' playoff chances and extended his streak of consecutive made field goals to 33.
The kick made fantasy football fans happy; Aaron Rodgersthanked him publicly, and Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould texted his gratitude for beating the Detroit Lions.
Tucker's 61-yarder was good by several yards. The strong-legged kicker -- who apparently likes golf metaphors -- believes he can nail one from well beyond that range.
"If I pulled out the 8-degree driver -- on a day when I'm feeling real fresh -- I could probably hit one from 70 yards,'' Tucker told USA TODAY Sports. "I hit one from 70 yards in pregame in Detroit this past Monday night.''
Matt Prater set the current field goal record of 64 yards earlier this month in the thin air of Denver. We told you last week about all the failed attempts to break that 43-year-old mark.
Tucker said he's nailed a practice shot in Denver that was 15 yards better than Prater's record.
"In practice I've hit from 79 yards,'' Tucker said. "That was in Denver before our opener in September. The weather was perfect; the field was good. With the altitude in the Rocky Mountains, the ball jumps off your foot.
"The reality is a situation like that will come up once in a blue moon," he continued. "But if you have that club in your bag, you never know when you're going to need to use it.''
Thanks to the club attached to Tucker's torso, the Ravens are in good position to stay off the golf course when January hits.