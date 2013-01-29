Ravens' Joe Flacco apologizes for 'retarded' comment

NEW ORLEANS -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco doesn't regret saying a cold-weather Super Bowl is a bad idea. He just regrets the way he said it Monday when he called the concept "retarded."
"Obviously, it was a bad choice of words. I wish I hadn't said it," Flacco said Tuesday at Super Bowl Media Day. "I have a great relationship with Special Olympics back in Baltimore and have had one for many years. I didn't mean to offend anybody, but I definitely apologize for it."
Flacco's choice of words was unfortunate, but it's hard to get too worked up about the slip of the tongue considering all the work he's done with Special Olympics. It was the type of quote that gets too much attention during Super Bowl week. Just don't try to convince Flacco that a cold Super Bowl makes any sense.
"Imagine being in 10-degree weather and snow," he said. "Have fun."