Ravens' Jimmy Smith arrested for disorderly conduct

Published: Jul 13, 2014 at 04:17 AM
A bad offseason away from the field got worse for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith was arrested and charged with failure to obey the lawful order of a police officer after an incident at a Towson restaurant, Baltimore County Police confirmed in a statement.

The Baltimore Sun first reported the arrest.

Smith becomes the fifth Raven to be arrested this offseason, following Ray Rice, Jah Reid, Deonte Thompson and rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro.

"We're gathering information about this," a Ravens spokesman said about Smith's incident.

According to the police report, the general manager of The Greene Turtle restaurant flagged officers down around 9 p.m. after a woman "passed out" in the bathroom.

The report states that when officers arrived, Smith, 25, was aiding the woman to keep her from falling as she vomited into the sink. Smith told police he and the woman did a photo shoot together earlier in the evening.

After medical personnel arrived on the scene, Smith refused a police officer's request to step outside the bathroom three times, according to the report. In the process of being ushered out of the bathroom, Smith allegedly swore at the arresting officer, "What the (expletive) are you gonna do?" he said. When asked again to leave, Smith allegedly replied: "(Expletive) you. What the (expletive) are you gonna do?"

When asked for his identification Smith stated, "I'm Jimmy Smith, I play for the Ravens," according to the police report.

Smith was charged on a criminal citation and released from the precinct.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback, a first-round draft pick in 2011, hadn't had any previous off-field issues with the Ravens after entering the NFL with character concerns leaving college.

Smith is coming off his first season as a full-time starter. He compiled 49 tackles, 15 passes defensed and two interceptions in 2013. As an ascendant corner, Smith is expected to be a vital cog in the Ravens' secondary.

The Ravens picked up the fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract this offseason and have expressed interest in eventually getting a long-term extension done.

