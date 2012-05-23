Ravens hope to lock up Ray Rice this summer

The financial landscape for upper-echelon running backs in the NFL is largely in place, giving both Rice and the Ravens a solid foundation with which to bargain. Common sense dictates Rice will get a deal in the range of what Arian Foster (four-year, $40.758-million extension) and LeSean McCoy (five-year, $45-million extension) recently received from the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, but coughing up that kind of cash is rarely a speedy process.