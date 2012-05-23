Ravens' Harbaugh: 'We're counting on Ed being here'

When Ed Reedkinda sorta hinted at potential retirement last week, most of the football world shrugged. That's just Ed being Ed.
"There's been no indication that he's not going to play this year, as far as I'm concerned," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "Ed, he's a mature guy. He's a superstar. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's a leader and Ed will be here. We're counting on Ed being here."
It's possible that Reed's concerns were related to his desire for a new contract. He has previously said this offseason he wants a long-term deal. With Reed, you never know quite what he means.
"I think he's talking about the offseason. He's got a lot of things going on, that's what he said, he's working on the personal things," Harbaugh said. "I guarantee you he's training. I guarantee you he's getting ready for the season. That's just Ed."
Reed was not at Wednesday's voluntary OTAs. Like Harbaugh, we expect him to play this season. We'll find out how serious he is about missing some work in hopes of a new deal when Baltimore's mandatory minicamp rolls around.