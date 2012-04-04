Ravens' Harbaugh happy Caldwell is mentoring Flacco

Even if Joe Flacco seriously believes he's the best quarterback in the NFL, can anybody outside of Baltimore Ravens headquarters take him seriously?
Didn't think so.
That said, Flacco might have something working in his favor to help him achieve greatness -- and that's a good relationship with new quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell. At the very least, it's start.
"I think they're hitting it off really well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, according to the team's official website. "The No. 1 thing he's going to bring to the table, I think, is a great record of teaching fundamentals to the quarterback and teaching some of the nuances that over the course of 30 years of coaching he's learned. That's going to help Joe a lot."
The Ravens hired Caldwell in January to mentor their young quarterback after Caldwell was fired as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach in the wake of a 2-14 season. It's possible Baltimore's decision had something to do with the fact that Caldwell spent 10 years alongside Peyton Manning, who, for all intents and purposes, coaches himself.
So maybe the Ravens are hoping some of Manning's knowledge is passed down to Flacco through Caldwell. After his bold proclamation, Flacco should hope so, too, so he can start acting the part.